The COMBINED COLLEGE GRADUATION is at 3:30 p.m. today at the Lewis and Clark Center. Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. is the guest speaker.

The MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY is at 11:30 a.m. May 30 at the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.

United School District 207 SUMMER FUN CALENDARS are now available. For more information, visit https://www.usd207.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1531396&type=d&pREC_ID=1664435.

Registration is now open for the Combined Arms Research Library SUMMER READING PROGRAM. The program is June 1 through July 31. To sign up, visit https://carl. beanstack.org/. Read the story on page A4.

The Combined Arms Research Library STORYWALK “FIRENZE’S LIGHT” BY JESSICA COLLACO is through today. The walk begins at the book drop.

Registration is now open for the USAA ONLINE SOLDIER SHOWDOWN gaming tournament. Event begins May 28. To register, visit www.armymwr.com/esports.

The Post Exchange PATRIOT PET PHOTO CONTEST is now through May 31. For more information and to enter, visit shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit https: //www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx.

The Army Community Service PLAY MORNING is 9-10:30 a.m. May 26. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

There are several upcoming STRONG B.A.N.D.S. FITNESS EVENTS. A free Aerobathon class and demonstration is 8:30 a.m. to noon May 28 at Gruber Fitness Center. A free Flying Disc Golf Tournament is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the flying disc golf course. For more information, call 913-684-5120.

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities HOT DOGS ON THE PATIO is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 at 220 Hancock Ave. while supplies last.

The Harrold Youth Center 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT begins at 3 p.m. May 26.

The Harrold Youth Center SCHOOL’S OUT COOL OUT FAREWELL PARTY is at 4 p.m. May 26. This is a free event and includes food, games and music. For more information and to register, call 913-684-5131/5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING COMBO LEAGUE meets Thursdays through May 26. Cost is $25 per five-person team. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The next Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10:30-11:30 a.m. May 27 at the Resiliency Center.

The Army Community Service STROLLER WALK is 10-11 a.m. May 31. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth OUTDOOR POOL SEASON begins May 27. Grant Pool is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lap swim and 1-6 p.m. for family swim. Hancock Pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for family swim. Full season and half-season passes are available. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/aquatics-pools.

Enrollment is now open for the Child and Youth Services TEEN SUMMER CAMPS. Session 1 “Great Outdoors” is May 31 through June 3; Session 2 “Sports Spectacular” is June 6-10; Session 3 “Animal Planet” is June 13-17; Session 4 “Blast from the Past” is June 21-23; Session 5 “Water World” is June 27 through July 1; Session 6 “Spirit Week” is July 5-8; Session 7 “Wild Wild West” is July 11-15; Session 8 “Mission Impossible” is July 18-22; Session 9 “Wild and Crazy’’ July 25-29; Session 10 “Imaginarium” is Aug. 1-5; and Session 11 “Weird Science” is Aug. 8-12. For more information, call 913-684-5118.

Enrollment is now open for the Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SPORTS AND FITNESS SUMMER CAMPS. Challenger Sports International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4, cost is $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8, cost is $165; 10 a.m. to noon for ages 4-5, cost is $125; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14, cost is $165. Camps run June 6-10, July 11-15 and Aug. 1-5. Fitness Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10-11 a.m. for ages 914 June 13-16; cost is $40. Summer Golf League is 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays June 14 to Aug. 4 for ages 8-17; cost is $65 for first child, $55.25 each additional child. Baseball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10-11 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 18-21; cost is $40. Basketball camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10-11 a.m. for ages 910 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 25-28; cost is $40. Enrollment and current CYS registration required, sports physical not required. For more information, call 913-6831362/2050.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for BOARD MEMBERS. For more information or to apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/210347638637158.

The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM BOWLING is 10 to noon June 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. This is a free event.

Fort Leavenworth Human Animal Bond’s “MEET YOUR THERAPY PETS” is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kansas Country Store, 728 Cherokee St. in Leavenworth.

The Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation FATHER DAUGHTER TEA PARTY is 1:30-3 p.m. June 4 at the Frontier Conference Center. Deadline to RSVP is May 27. To register, call 684-2800

Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at the Resiliency Center. To register or for more information, call 913-684-2808/2813.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SUMMER COMBO LEAGUE meets Thursdays June 16 through Aug. 18. Cost is $25 per five-person team. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The ONE GUN, ONE CHOKE FUN SHOOT is at 9 a.m. June 18. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and prizes. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The Combined Arms Center GOLF SCRAMBLE SERIES is a shotgun start at noon June 24, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at Trails West Golf Course.