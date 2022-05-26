Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Pre-register now to log reading time and earn prizes during the Combined Arms Research Library’s 2022 summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” which runs June 1 to July 31.

Sierra Hochstatter, CARL community library technician, said the purpose of the summer reading program is to prevent the summer slide or the loss of learning between the end of the schoolyear and the beginning of the next schoolyear.

“It’s statistically proven that children who read over the summer retain more of the content they learned in the previous year,” Hochstatter said.

The Combined Arms Research Library’s all-ages summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” runs June 1 to July 31. One of the activities is a coloring station set up outside the Children’s Reading Room at the library. Librarian-led storytimes will also be offered throughout the program, including the first one at 10 a.m. June 13 at the barrier-free playground by the Post Theater. To log reading, sign up at https://carl.beanstack.org. For more information and to view prizes available for registration and reading goals, visit carlcgsc.libguides.com/home/SRP22. Prizes are also on display at the library. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

She said readers can participate by reading anything — books, legal documents, cereal boxes, graphic novels — and logging the amount of time they read under their profile with the Beansack Tracker app for Android and Apple or on the browser at https://carl.beanstack.org/reader365.

Hochstatter said family members can register together under one account. Each reader can opt into the toddler, children, teen and/or adult challenges to set the standard for much reading time it takes to earn a badge with Beansack. Reading time will begin counting toward earning badges when the challenges begin June 1.

She explained participants can earn up to 10 badges in each age category that unlock a range of summer camp-themed prizes.

“Every even number of badges earns you a prize. If you’re in the toddler group, it takes 30 minutes to earn a badge. If you are in the (children’s) group, it takes an hour to earn a badge. If you’re in the teen and the adult groups, it takes three hours.”

When readers earn prizes, Beansack sends an e-mail notification with prize details.

Hochstatter said CARL wants to encourage reading and promote learning. She said the library makes the process easier by providing books, incentives and a reading community.

“We want to have fun chats with you about your books. We encourage that and we want students and children to tell us what they’re reading and express their excitement about it. We want to encourage that excitement as much as possible.”

She said parents can encourage reading by removing limits on reading choices and supporting readers regardless of their reading level.

“You can always recommend items, and you can talk to librarians and teachers and get really good recommendations for different age levels.”

Hochstatter said CARL offers a reader advisory service to make book recommendations and answer questions about reading levels.

CARL will also host four storytime events throughout the summer reading program and will continue StoryWalks by the library, times and locations to be announced.

The first summer reading program storytime is at 10 a.m. June 13 at the barrier-free playground by the Post Theater, with the Post Theater as the inclement weather site. The librarian-led storytimes include three book readings, sing-alongs and other activities.

To learn more about the summer reading program and other library events, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/Home/SRP22 and follow CARL on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CombinedArmsResearchLibrary.