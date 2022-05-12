THE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM HAS SEVERAL CLASSES currently scheduled. The next Transition Assistance Workshop is through May 13. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is May 17-18. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is May 19. The next Managing Your Education Track Workshop is June 14-15. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is June 23-24. TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services is CURRENTLY HIRING CHILD AND YOUTH PROGRAM ASSISTANTS.

Child and Youth Services is CURRENTLY HIRING. For more information, visit, https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=Fort%20Leavenworth%2C%20Kansas&k=cys.

Army Community Service MOVING WITH KIDS: CREATING A POSITIVE TRANSITION FOR YOUR KIDS DURING YOUR NEXT MOVE is at 10 a.m. May 13 and 20 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 913-684-2830/2800.

Army Community Service “INTERVIEW SKILLS AND PROFESSIONALISM” is 9-11 a.m. May 25 at the ACS relocation room. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

Army Community Service “MASTER ANY MOVE” is at 1 p.m. May 18 at the ACS relocation room. For more information, call 913-6842800.

ENROLLMENT FOR FORT LEAVENWORTH U.S. SCHOOL DISTRICT 207 IS NOW OPEN. To enroll, visit https://www.usd207.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2775782&type=d&pREC_ID=2305294.

Fort Leavenworth U.S. School District 207 is NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS. Positions include elementary school counselor, school psychologist, speech-language pathologist and elementary teachers. To apply, visit https://lnkd.in/eh5tmwU.

The U.S. Army Command and General Staff College is HIRING FACULTY MEMBERS in five departments: Department of Sustainment and Force Management; Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations; Department of Army Tactics; Department of Command and Leadership; and Department of Distance Education. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/job/644092100.

Child and Youth Services NEEDS VOLUNTEER YOUTH SPORTS AND FITNESS HEAD COACHES for Soccer 6U, Soccer 10U and T-Ball. Call 913-684-7525/7526.

TUITION ASSISTANCE IS AVAILABLE for fiscal year 2022 courses. For more information, contact the Army Education Center or visit https://home.army.mil/imcom/index.php/customers/ACES.

Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY CHILD CARE CERTIFICATION is available through www.ArmyMWR.com/FCC.

The Army Community Service EMPLOYMENT READINESS PROGRAM has one-on-one appointments and workshops to assist with career exploration and training, skills and personality assessments, education and skills attainment, employer referral and job search assistance, and interview skills and professionalism training. For more information, call 913-6842835/2800.