The Post Exchange PATRIOT PET PHOTO CONTEST is now through May 31. For more information and to enter, visit shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.

The Combined Arms Research Library STORYWALK “BEAR SEES COLORS” BY KARMA WILSON AND “LITTLE WHITE FISH/EL PEQUENO PEZ BLANCO” BY GUIDO VAN GENECHTEN is through May 8. The walk begins at the book drop.

The Army Community Service PLAY MORNING is 9-10:30 a.m. today, May 12, 19 and 26. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

The Army Community Service MILITARY SPOUSE APPRECIATION DRIVE-THRU EVENT is 811 a.m. May 6 at the Post Theater’s south parking lot, 375 Grant Ave. Guests will receive a free Kansas Tshirt, Java Hut coffee and Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation punch card.

Enrollment is open for the Child and Youth Services BABYSITTING BASICS COURSE for youth ages 12-18 who are currently registered with CYS. The next sessions are 2-6 p.m. May 6 and noon to 6 p.m. May 7 and Aug. 4 and 5 at Harrold Youth Center. The course is free. For more information or to register, call 913683-5138/4956. Enrollment is due by noon the Monday before the start of the course.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club GARRY STEPHENS MEMORIAL CRAPPIETHON is at 7:30 a.m. May 7 at Rock Creek Marina, Perry Lake, Kan.

There are several STRONG B.A.N.D.S. FITNESS EVENTS in May. The Command and General Staff College Triathlon is at 8 a.m. May 7 at Harney Sports Complex. Cost is $60 per racer or $75 for teams of two or three. A three-course Orienteer Meet is 8 a.m. to noon May 14 starting at Gruber Fitness Center. Cost is $15 for solos and $35 for a group. The free 1000pound/400-pound club is from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. May 21. A free Aerobathon class and demonstration is 8:30 a.m. to noon May 28 at Gruber Fitness Center. A free Flying Disc Gold Tournament is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the flying disc golf course. For more information, call 913-684-5120.

The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM BOWLING is 10 to noon May 7 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. This is a free event.

The Army Community Service INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m. May 9, 16 and 23 at the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

Army Community Service CHILDBIRTH PREPARATION is 5-7 p.m. May 9 and 16 at the ACS conference room. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

The Army Community Service STROLLER WALK is 10-11 a.m. May 10, 17, 24 and 31. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

Army Community Service BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP is 9-10 a.m. May 11, 18 and 25 in the ACS playroom. For more information, call 913-6842800.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club LUNCHEON “THE ONE WHERE THEY SAY GOODBYE” is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 11 at the Frontier Conference Center. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/212705048082147.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation ARMY OPEN is 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 12 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $90 for members and $110 for non-members. Cost includes fees, range, lunch, dinner, beverages, tee gift and prizes.

The Army Community Service STRESS MANAGEMENT CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 at the ACS relocation room. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

The next VIETNAM WAR COMMEMORATION LECTURE SERIES presentation is May 12 at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St., Leavenworth. Vietnam War veteran Dr. James Willbanks, professor emeritus and former General of the Army George C. Marshall Chair of Military History at the Command and General Staff College, will present “The 1972 NVA Easter Offensive and the Battle of An Loc.” Reception starts at 5:30 p.m., buffet dinner is at 6 p.m., and the presentation is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person in advance at https://www.cgscfoundation.org/vl-220512/ or $35 at the door.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Adult Sports SOFTBALL LEAGUE COACHES’ MEETING is at 6 p.m. May 12 at Gruber Fitness Center. Playing season is Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 2. For more information, call 913-6843224/5136.

The Army Community Service and Family Advocacy Program DATE DAY is 2-5 p.m. May 14. Date Day is an opportunity for parents to practice self-care, spend quality time with their partner, pack/unpack, etc., while professionals watch their children. The deadline to RSVP is May 10. To register, call 913-684-5138.

The next Interagency Brown Bag Series: “FEDERAL EXECUTIVE BOARD” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 18 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For more information, call 913-6510624.

The Frontier Army Museum “SERVICEMEN ON DEATH ROW: THE HISTORY OF CAPITAL PUNISHMENT IN THE ARMY” with guest speaker Lt. Col. Peter Grande is 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 18 at 100 Reynolds Ave.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation NONAPPROPRIATED FUND PROPERTY SALE is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 and 20 at 801 Riley Road. For more information, call 913-684-2726/2727.

The Combined Arms Center GOLF SCRAMBLE SERIES is a shotgun start at noon May 20, June 24, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at Trails West Golf Course. Lunch and driving range open at 11 a.m. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Prepay by April 28 and save $5. Cost includes fees, range, lunch, beverages, tee gift and prizes.