Staff Report
Amid a difficult year of debilitating health challenges for staff members, staff turnover, transitioning to a new parent company, and ongoing COVID-19 restraints, the Fort Leavenworth Lamp staff received a record 17 awards in the 2022 Kansas Press Association Awards of Excellence competition.
The awards recognize the 2021 work of Lamp Editor/Photographer Prudence Siebert, former Editor Bob Kerr, Staff Writer Charlotte Richter, former Staff Writer Katie Peterson and Production Assistant Lisa Sweet.
“The Fort Leavenworth Lamp is one of the best post newspapers I’ve been associated with in 46 years of military public affairs,” Army University Public Affairs Officer Harry Sarles said upon hearing about the results.
Siebert placed first in feature photo for “Day of Service,” second place in general news photo for “Toddler Steals Spotlight,” second place in best environmental photo for “Patton Teammates Reunite,” third place in feature photo with “SAMS Cheer,” and third place in the all-division Photographer of the Year category.
Photographer-writer team Siebert and Peterson, with layout by Kerr, swept the feature package category with first place for their coverage of the open-air military photography installation that went in by the Missouri River in Leavenworth last spring, “Public Photo Exhibit Spotlights Military Life,” which also won third-place feature story; second place for their coverage of lifeguard training, which also earned second place photo package; and third place for “Youngsters Learn Basic Baseball Skills.”
The team also took third place in best story/picture combination for “Chef Demonstrates Cooking Techniques Online.”
Peterson, who left the Lamp staff in August 2021 to report for the Tennessee Register in Nashville, took first place in the health story category with “Cancer Survivors Race Dragon Boats,” second place in best environmental story with “Kayak Excursion Helps Clean Up Missouri River, as well as third place best environmental story for “Flood Repairs Close Areas Around Airfield.”
“The Fort Leavenworth Lamp will always be so very special to me because it’s the publication that made me,” Peterson said. “I wouldn’t be the journalist that I am, or won any of the KPA awards that I have over the past six years without former Lamp Editor Bob Kerr taking a chance on a 20-year-old English major who had never written any journalism in her life. He let me learn and blossom, and it’s because of him, as well as a wonderful partner in photographer Prudence Siebert, that I’m even worthy of these awards.”
Richter, who joined the staff in September for her first reporting job since her recent college graduation, placed in multiple categories, a commendable feat for a first-year journalist.
“Placing with KPA is an unexpected achievement, especially in my first year of news writing,” Richter said. “I’m appreciative of the patience and flexibility of our team and the learning experiences I have had during assignments. For the Lamp, I think this year’s awards exemplify the team’s resilience — we have a lot to be proud of here.”
Richter took second place in the government/political story category with “Powell Leaves Local Legacy,” a story of her own initiative after hearing of retired Gen. Colin Powell’s passing.
“On the morning they announced Powell’s death, mid-deadline we pulled together as many details as possible. It was more of a ‘Hey, can we try and run this?’ followed by speed-reading sections of Powell’s autobiography and concurring Powell’s role with our local historian,” Richter recalled. “The story had a lot of engagement from the community; of course, I knew his history, but so many people on post remember Powell’s presence and internalized the significance. I’m still learning how to catch the stories (within) the story.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to relay the significance of Powell’s role in Fort Leavenworth and expand on the interworkings of the military community,” Richter said.
Richter also took third place with the agricultural story “MWJRCF Greenhouse Now Operational.”
“The Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility Greenhouse was one of two ribbon cuttings we covered in that issue,” Richter said, alluding to the fact that a ribbon-cutting assignment would rarely warrant a story of such caliber. “I always enjoy conversations with the 15th (Military Police Brigade), and I liked that the story offered a sneak peek at the vocational programs at the facility.”
The Lamp staff also earned second place in News and Writing Excellence.
“I expect a lot more great things from the Fort Leavenworth Lamp. During this time of disinformation when military families are being exposed to false, life-threatening information online, your newspaper stands apart,” said Melissa Bower, City of Leavenworth public affairs officer and former Lamp staff writer. “The Fort Leavenworth Lamp can always be trusted to provide non-biased information that helps our military families lead better lives.”
Visit www.ftleavenworthlamp.com for a look at the award-winning entries.