For the most updated FORT LEAVENWORTH WEATHER STATUS ALERTS, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/post-status or call 684-1600. Common Access Card holders can access the Alert! Warning System at https://alert.csd.disa.mil.

The ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE LOAN CLOSET has items available for loan up to 10 days. For more information, call 684-2830/ 2800.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Auto Crafts Center DO-IT-YOURSELF AUTO BAYS are available for a minimal fee. Cost includes car and motorcycle lifts, tools, waste oil program, service technician to assist and advise and more. Oil, windshield wipers and filters are available for purchase. Bays available on first-come-first-served basis. For more information, call 684-3395.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Auto Crafts Center AUTO DETAILING is available. Packages start at $35 and include hand wash and dry, tire dressing, interior vacuum, leather treatments, dashboard shining, window cleaning, waxing and more. For more information, visit 684-3395.

Reminder there is NO DRIVING, WALKING OR BIKING ON CHIEF JOSEPH LOOP near Sherman Army Airfield because of construction. Hunting is prohibited in the area beyond the levee.

Army Community Service Relocation Readiness Program offers WEEKLY PERMANENT CHANGE OF STATION BRIEFINGS. In-Processing Briefs are 9 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Thursday. OCONUS Levy Briefs are 10 a.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Smooth Move Training is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Briefings are open to all DoD ID card holders and family members.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends to KEEP CHILDREN HOME FROM SCHOOL IF THEY ARE SICK. If your child has any of the following symptoms, they might have an illness they can spread to others. They include: temperature of 100.4 degrees F or higher, sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing, diarrhea or vomiting and new onset of severe headache especially with a fever.

Check your child for symptoms before they go to school. If your child does have any symptoms listed above, keep them home from school, get them tested for COVID-19 and contact your child’s school and report that your child is sick.

Fort Leavenworth SCHOOL SUPPORT SERVICES are available to support service members with their child’s educational needs when leaving or arriving the Fort Leavenworth Community. For more information or support, call 684-1655 or 913-5474802 (government cell).

Current Fort Leavenworth MASK GUIDANCE is as follows: Service members, Army civilians, federal employees, contractors, and visitors will wear a Department of Defense compliant mask while in an indoor setting, regardless of vaccination, in facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD. All organizations will place a sign on every entrance to their buildings that masks are required upon entering. People under the age of 2 are not required to wear a mask or face covering due to the risk of suffocation. Additionally, people with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering are not required to wear a face mask. DoD customers, family members, and all individuals supporting any type of shipment pickup and delivery, on and off military installations, will wear cloth face coverings while servicing a customer’s residence.