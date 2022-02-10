Home Uncategorized Pet of the Week, Meet Biscuit Uncategorized Pet of the Week, Meet Biscuit By Lisa Sweet - February 10, 2022 20 0 Facebook Twitter Biscuit is a 4-month-old male kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2021 A Year in Pictures Places to go, Things to do Nov. 18, 2021 Post notes Nov. 4, 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:three × 1 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 51.7 ° F 53.8 ° 48.9 ° 41 % 4.5mph 75 % Fri 53 ° Sat 40 ° Sun 30 ° Mon 48 ° Tue 39 °