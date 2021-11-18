The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club WINTER WARM-UP SKEET LEAGUE has started and meets Thursdays. Sign up as a group or participate as an individual. For more information, call 684-2035.



The Child and Youth Services WINTER BASKETBALL REGISTRATION is now through Nov. 22. The basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 26 for youth 5-12 years old, cost is $45. The Smart Start basketball season is Jan. 10 through Feb. 14 for youth 3-4 years

old. Cost is $25 or $36 with optional smart start kit. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation NONAPPROPRIATED FUND PROPERTY SALE is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Nov. 19 at 801 Riley Ave. For more information, call 684-2726/2727.



The Command and General Staff College Foundation Simons Center DISTINGUISHED LECTURE SERIES with keynote speaker retired Col. Pat Proctor is 5:30 p.m. today at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St. in Leavenworth. Cost is $35. For more information and to register, visit https://www.cgscfoundation.org/scdls-211118.



The Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange HOLIDAY FAIR is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19.



The next Army Community Service STROLLER WALK AND TALK is 10-11 a.m. Nov. 19 and 26. Registration required. To register or for more information, visit (913) 601-7866 or 684-2800.



The City of Leavenworth MAYOR’S HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE AND TREE LIGHTING begins at 4 p.m. and the parade is at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Haymarket Square in Leavenworth. For more information, visit www.leavenworthks.org/parksrec/page/mayors-holiday-tree-lighting.



The Mission Command Training Program/Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation TURKEY TROT 5K is 8 a.m. Nov. 20 at Harney Sports Complex. Same day registration at 6:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per person or $50 for a family of three. Register by Nov. 12 to guarantee a t-shirt.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation GOBBLER ORIENTEER MEET is 8-10 a.m. Nov. 20 in the south parking lot by Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a family-

friendly introductory course and an advanced course. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913) 683-5120, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.



The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club HOLIDAY MARKET is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Haymarket Square in Leavenworth. For more information, visit https://fortleavenworthspousesclub.org.



The HARROLD YOUTH CENTER OPEN REC “JUNK FOOD B-I-N-G-O” is 6 p.m. Nov. 20. For more information, call 684-5118.



The NATIVE AMERICAN INDIAN HERITAGE MONTH OBSERVANCE is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. The guest speaker is Ben Barns, Chief, Miami, Okla. The event will also be streamed on https://facebook.com\USACAC. To RSVP, email tiffany.a.chagdes.mil@army.mil. For more

information, call the Equal Opportunity Office at 684-1692.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT GROUP is 9-10 a.m. Nov. 24. at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. To register, call 684-2800.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program SUPER SIBLINGS CLASS is 10-11 a.m. Nov. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave.. To register, call

684-2800.



Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program CO-PARENTING CLASS is 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. To register, call 684-2800.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Zais Park. The free family-friendly event will feature carriage rides, live

music and a visit from Santa.



The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM RECREATIONAL BOWLING event is 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.



The Fort Leavenworth SPOUSES’ CLUB EVENT “THE ONE WITH ALL THE HOLIDAYS” is 5:30 – 9 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. Cost is $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit form https://www.facebook.com/events/219315250278204/?ref=newsfeed.