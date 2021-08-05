Sampson is a 4-month-old tabby kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
