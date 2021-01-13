Facility hours are subject to change. Follow the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page for daily updates.

Dining:

Charley’s, Jerusalem Grill, Taco Bell and Starbucks — open for take-out

The Fairway Grille and 12th Brick Grille — open for take-out/curbside, no dine-in

The Dining Facility — open for subsistence-in-kind service members only

The following services are closed:

Flying Activity

FLFHC Community Center and Fitness Center

Frontier Army Museum

Harrold Youth Center — virtual programming only

Leisure Travel Office

Strike Zone Bowling Center

Veterinary Treatment Facility — Seeing only military working dogs and limited privately-owned pets