Editor:

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club conducted its semi-annual Hunting Dog Competition Oct. 24 between Sherman Army Airfield and the Missouri River.



Siri, a Brittany spaniel handled by her owner Justin Montgomery and supported by gunner Chris Neuendorff, was top pointer. Maize, a yellow Labrador retriever handled by her owner Steve Hammack and supported by gunner Randy Herrman, was top flusher. Top dog for the competition was Tiga, a German shorthair pointer handled by her owner Mark Warden and supported by gunner Shawn Mettler.



We owe a great deal of thanks to the professional efforts of 21 volunteers, Larry Noell, Jeff Honey, and the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation staff. The club was blessed to provide 14 hunting dogs and their handlers an opportunity to demonstrate their skills (finding, harvesting and retrieving pheasants) in preparation for the 2020 upland game bird season.

The event was a safe, fun, family-oriented event because of the superb support from Noell, who cut the field for the club, to our volunteer judges, bird planters and command post operators who facilitated an English setter, Labrador retrievers, a Viszla, Brittany spaniels and German shorthair pointers to “hit” the fields for the first time this season.



On behalf of all the dog handlers, thank you to our fall 2020 Hunting Dog Competition volunteers for allowing the dogs to display their genetic potential and let their owners make their final plans for the 2020-2021 hunting season.



Yours in safe hunting with trained and healthy dogs,

Kent Ervin and Jan Horvath

Co-chairmen, Hunting Dog Competition

Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club