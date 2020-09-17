Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Because of COVID-19 precautions, Unified School District 207 recorded and posted a virtual Freedom Walk in lieu of the in-person event Sept. 11 on the USD 207 website and Facebook page.



The Freedom Walk is an annual event put on by USD 207 in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed and injured thousands.



“Freedom walks were started in 2005 by Pentagon employees to honor the lives of those lost on September 11, 2001. Freedom Walks have now become a way to renew our commitment to freedom and honor all who help us maintain this freedom,” said Keith Mispagel, superintendent of schools. “In this Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, community, we are surrounded daily by brave men and women fighting for our country and protecting our freedoms.



“Each schoolyear, we welcome families to USD 207 from across the country and world and look forward to beginning our schoolyear honoring our commitment to freedom and the many individuals that continue to fight for the freedoms we enjoy every day,” he said. “With this, the 19th anniversary of the untenable events on September 11, 2001, it has never been more important for our continued strength as a school district, community, state and country. The importance of our freedom is at the forefront of what we do every day as students, parents and community members and today we remember and commemorate those heroes and those no longer with us.”



The pre-recorded video included footage from previous USD 207 Freedom Walk ceremonies, a video about the memorial site in New York City, and remarks from Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Dostie.



“As most of you will go through this week learning about this event as part of your history, 19 years ago was really not that long ago. I think if you were to go back and talk to your parents, I’m sure each one of them would remember well the events that took place that day,” Dostie said. “I know for me personally, I can remember exactly where I was and what I was doing when I got the news of what had happened. I can remember turning on the TV and seeing the images of the twin towers and the images of those service personnel — the first responders, firemen, policemen — covered in soot and debris and risking their own lives to save others. It’s a true testament to our American people, selfless service and what unifies us as American citizens.

“Even with these tragic events, what came of this, the positive piece to this is it really showed the patriotism of our American citizens. It brought forth a unified effort to help each other, to rebuild. It showed a great amount of resiliency, and I think similarly that’s what we’re experiencing now with this pandemic,” he said. “I think we’re going to see a resiliency in the American people, and a lot of that’s going to rely on you. So, as we remember what happened 19 years ago, it reminds us of this legacy of selfless service, a legacy that you all know so well. As military children, you grew up with your families serving…so you know the true sacrifices and the selfless service of others. Think about your role in the freedom of our country, your role as a selfless servant, your role in making things better for us as a nation.”