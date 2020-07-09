Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. The Fort Leavenworth Independence Day celebration would traditionally be attended by thousands of people, but no gathering was held this year because of COVID-19 precautions. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. For more Independence Day coverage, see the July 9 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. The Fort Leavenworth Independence Day celebration would traditionally be attended by thousands of people, but no gathering was held this year because of COVID-19 precautions. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. For more Independence Day coverage, see the July 9 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Six-year-old Ava Sullivan and 5-year-old Emma Souza dance to patriotic songs played by the 35th Infantry Division Band July 4 at Zais Park. Community members listened to the unadvertised concert while spread out across the park to socially distance. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Katy Morgan and Col. Shane Morgan, Mission Command Training Program commander, listen to the 35th Infantry Division Band perform a medley from the musical “Les Misérables” July 4 at Zais Park. Community members listened to the concert while spread out across the park to socially distance. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
The Kansas Army National Guard 35th Infantry Division Band delivers a concert to the community July 4 at Zais Park. Some post residents listened to the patriotic music performed by the band from their porches, and community members spread out across the park to socially distance. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
The Kansas Army National Guard 35th Infantry Division Band delivers a concert to the community July 4 at Zais Park. Some post residents listened to the patriotic music performed by the band from their porches, and community members spread out across the park to socially distance. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks, launched into the sky from the old Bell Hall parking lot, are reflected in the water at the Buffalo Soldier Monument July 4. A 19-minute-long fireworks display was put on for post residents and neighboring communities to watch from their homes or off post. Traditionally thousands of people would have attended Fort Leavenworth Independence Day activities, but there was no public celebration this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks, launched into the sky from the old Bell Hall parking lot, are reflected in the water at the Buffalo Soldier Monument July 4. A 19-minute-long fireworks display was put on for post residents and neighboring communities to watch from their homes or off post. Traditionally thousands of people would have attended Fort Leavenworth Independence Day activities, but there was no public celebration this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks burst overhead as seen from the Buffalo Soldier Monument July 4. A 19-minute-long fireworks display was put on for post residents and neighboring communities to watch from their homes or off post. Traditionally thousands of people would have attended Fort Leavenworth Independence Day activities, but there was no public celebration this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. Traditionally thousands of people would have attended Fort Leavenworth Independence Day activities, but there was no public celebration this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. Traditionally thousands of people would have attended Fort Leavenworth Independence Day activities, but there was no public celebration this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. Traditionally thousands of people would have attended Fort Leavenworth Independence Day activities, but there was no public celebration this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. Traditionally thousands of people would have attended Fort Leavenworth Independence Day activities, but there was no public celebration this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. Traditionally thousands of people would have attended Fort Leavenworth Independence Day activities, but there was no public celebration this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. Traditionally thousands of people would have attended Fort Leavenworth Independence Day activities, but there was no public celebration this year because of COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
U.S. state flags billow in the breeze as Sgt. Brittany Smith, Headquarters, Combined Arms Center; Sgt. Casey Debow, 500th Military Police Detachment, Special Troops Battalion; and Lt. Col. Michael Ryan, Department of Distance Education, Command and General Staff College, fire a round for one of the 50 states during the Salute to the Union July 4 in the old Bell Hall parking lot. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Cpl. Xavier Keihl, 165th Military Police Company, 705th MP Battalion (Detention), loads flags into a truck after the Salute to the Union, during which a salute battery fired rounds for the 50 U.S. states, July 4 in the old Bell Hall parking lot. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Sgt. 1st Class Todd Hollis, 35th Infantry Division Band, plays retreat before the Salute to the Union July 4 in the old Bell Hall parking lot. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Spc. William Knowles, Pfc. Brian Salvo and Staff Sgt. Brandon Black, all of the 500th Military Police Detachment, Special Troops Battalion, salute as Sgt. 1st Class Todd Hollis, 35th Infantry Division Band, plays retreat before the Salute to the Union July 4 in the old Bell Hall parking lot. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Members of the salute battery Maj. Sarah Davis, Special Troops Battalion; Lt. Col. Keith Purvis, Department of Distance Education, Command and General Staff College; and Pfc. Elijah Taylor, Religious Services Organization, fire a round for one of the 50 states during the Salute to the Union July 4 in the old Bell Hall parking lot. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

2 × one =