CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsLocalTop Community StoriesTop News StoriesUncategorized 4th of July at Fort Leavenworth By ftleaven - July 8, 2020 0 59 Facebook Twitter Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. The Fort Leavenworth Independence Day celebration would traditionally be attended by thousands of people, but no gathering was held this year because of COVID-19 precautions. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. For more Independence Day coverage, see the July 9 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Fireworks explode behind the Grant Hall clock tower July 4. The Fort Leavenworth Independence Day celebration would traditionally be attended by thousands of people, but no gathering was held this year because of COVID-19 precautions. A nearly 20-minute fireworks display was launched near the river for post residents and neighboring communities to see. For more Independence Day coverage, see the July 9 issue of the Fort Leavenworth Lamp. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp