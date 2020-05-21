Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club has awarded more than $15,000 in scholarships to 12 students — six high school seniors, four continuing undergraduate students and two military spouses.



Receiving FLSC scholarships were Audrey Ayers, Elizabeth Bert, Jackson Biel, Katherine Bircher, Connor Engen, Peyton Faulk, Susanna Jones, Gabriel Parrish, Joseph Parrish, Elizabeth Payne, Leandra Walker and Madeline Walker.



The money for the scholarships was raised at the FLSC’s monthly luncheons and the annual Holiday Bazaar.



“The FLSC’s mission is to raise funds for our local community, and the community has a greater need for support during this current COVID-19 situation. It’s truly an honor for us to be able to contribute to these well deserving awardees,” said Missy Bittle, FLSC scholarship chair. “These individuals served in a number of leadership positions, served and led the community and maintained an impressive (grade point average) while taking very demanding course loads.”



The 30 applications that were submitted were anonymously scored for academic performance, leadership abilities, community involvement and writing skills.



The 12 winners were notified of their awards April 25.