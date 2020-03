The Garrison Command Team conducted a live update at 5:30 p.m. March 20, 2020, which covered a number of topics, including COVID-19, Munson Army Health Center, Commissary and PX stock issues, the status of the fitness centers, the chapel schedules, and more. You can view the video on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page here:

Posted by Fort Leavenworth on Friday, March 20, 2020