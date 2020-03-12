Home News Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series British Army Lt. Gen. Tim Radford, NATO’s deputy supreme allied commander Europe-designate, speaks to Command and General Staff College students as part of the Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series March 6 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Eisenhower Auditorium. Radford most recently served as commander of NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps and will become DSACEUR, one of the most senior military positions in NATO, in April 2020. The Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series began in 1947. Kermit Roosevelt was an American businessman, soldier, explorer and writer. The second son of President Theodore Roosevelt, he served in both world wars and for both the American and British Armies. The Kermit Roosevelt Fund was sustained through 1957 by Mrs. Roosevelt and through 1969 by grants from the Rockefeller and McCormick Foundations. In 1970, it was mutually agreed that the Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series would be officially supported by the United Kingdom and the United States as a continuation of the program formerly sponsored by the Kermit Roosevelt Fund. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/Combined Arms Center Public Affairs Office British Army Lt. Gen. Tim Radford, NATO's deputy supreme allied commander Europe-designate, and Mission Command Center of Excellence Director Maj. Gen. Douglas Crissman visit the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion Monument in the Buffalo Soldier Commemorative Area during Radford's visit to Fort Leavenworth March 6. Radford spoke to Command and General Staff College students, staff and faculty as part of the Kermit Roosevelt Lecture Series. Radford most recently served as commander of NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps and will become DSACEUR, one of the most senior military positions in NATO, in April 2020. 