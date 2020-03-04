“The Weaponization of Social Media,” Army University’s presentation by the Special Adviser to the U.S. Army Cyber Command for Information Warfare and Social Media, is 5-6 p.m. today in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. Learn about adversary tactics and how to protect oneself online.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation photography and the Military Family Experience Workshop Series for children is 4-5 p.m. every Monday beginning March 9 at the Harrold Youth Center and for adults 9-10:30 a.m. every Monday through May beginning April 13 through May 18 at the Resiliency Center. For more information or to sign-up, e-mail arinyoon@gmail.com.



The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club “Make it, Bake it or Fake it” luncheon is March 11 at the Frontier Conference Center. Doors open at 10 a.m. for shopping and social hour and lunch is at 11 a.m. For more information or to RSVP, e-mail reservationsflsc@gmail.com.



The Women’s History Month Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 at the Frontier Conference Center. The guest speaker is retired Lt. Col. Cynthia Patton, founder and president of Patton Leadership Consulting. Lunch tickets are $10 and must be purchased by 5 p.m. March 6. For lunch tickets and more information, call 684-1694. A lunch ticket is not required to attend the event.



The Fort Leavenworth Historical Society presentation History VS. Hollywood: “Kelly’s Heroes” is at 7 p.m. March 12 in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.



The Leavenworth Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is noon to 1:30 p.m. March 17 in downtown Leavenworth. For more information, visit http://lvirish.com.



The next Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers meeting is at 4:30 p.m. March 18 in the Garrison conference room, 290 Grant Ave.



Empowered Energy’s Meditation Series is 7-8 p.m. March 19, April 2, 9, 16 and 23 at Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities, 220 Hancock Ave. The series, led by Maralis Self, master mindfulness practitioner, is open to active-duty service members, spouses, dependents and veterans. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit the event Facebook page. Space is limited.



The Combined Arms Center Roundtable Discussion with Sergeant Major of the Army (Ret.) Daniel Dailey is 10-11 a.m. March 24 in the DeCavagnial Room of the Frontier Conference Center.



The next Army Leadership Exchange “Transformational Moral Leadership: The Call for an Ethical Insurgence” with Chaplain (Maj.) Jared Vineyard, ethics instructor at the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Ga., is 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 24 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. The event will stream live on facebook.com/armyleaderexchange. For more information, call 684-3419.



The Fort Leavenworth Chapel 2020 Spring BBQ Bonanza is March 27-28 at Frontier Chapel. The event includes hands-on barbecue smoking instruction, cooking, judging and fellowship. Register by March 19. For the full information sheet, visit the Fort Leavenworth Chapel Facebook page.



The Command and General Staff College Department of Military History and Dole Center Turning Points Lecture Series “Guadalcanal, 1942: The Turning Point of the Pacific Theater in World War II” is 3-4:30 p.m. April 2 at the University of Kansas’ Dole Institute for Politics, 2350 Petefish Drive, Lawrence, Kan. The free lecture will also be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/Doleman2007.



Post Activities Information and Registration Day is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4 at Harney Sports Complex. For more information or to become a PAIR Day vendor, call 684-1674.



The University of Kansas Autism Across the Life Span Conference 2020 is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 10 at the KU Edwards Campus Best Conference Center, 12600 S. Quivira Road, Overland Park, Kan. Cost is $105 for general admission or $40 for students. There are a limited number of scholarships available for military families. For more information or to register, visit autismacrossthelifespan.ku.edu. For scholarship information and forms, visit https://redcap.kumc.edu/surveys/?s=949RPX9WF3.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Easter Bunny Brunch has seatings at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. April 11 at the Frontier Conference Center. Cost is $22 for adults, $12 for children 4-12 and free for children 3 and under. Reservations are required and begin March 9. Register by April 7 and save $2 per person. For more information or to make a reservation, call 684-3825.