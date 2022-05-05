by Rep. Tim Johnson

Over the weekend of April 23-25, it was my privilege to host the 52nd anniversary reunion of the Vietnam squad known as the Roadrunners from 1968-1969.

I want to share my appreciation and thanks for the wonderful manner the Fort Leavenworth community responded to this group of soldiers. From the post commander taking time to greet them at the Gardner Military Appreciation Day, the FISH (Friends in Service of Heroes) staff and Mr. Chapa treating them like royalty, and retired Col. Rep. Pat Proctor providing a Sunday dinner and tour of Fort Leavenworth, what a wonderful way to welcome home one of the most decorated recon/intelligence units after all these years.

The Army truly never leaves anyone behind.



Rep. Tim Johnson

Kansas 38th District

Basehor, Kansas