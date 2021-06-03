First, it is great to be back here at Fort Leavenworth, which is truly the Army’s “best hometown.” My wife, Stephanie, and I want to thank everyone for the warm welcome. Lt. Gen. Rainey and his wife, Tracy, have done a tremendous job in their time here and leave big shoes to fill. I look forward to continuing on their trajectory of excellence during our time in command.

Incoming Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin delivers remarks during his change of command ceremony with outgoing CAC and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. James Rainey May 28 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



It’s fantastic to be in such an incredibly supportive community. The cities and towns around Fort Leavenworth and those across the state of Kansas and Missouri have been behind us for nearly 200 years, taking care of our families and advocating for our missions. The strong bonds and close relationships we have with local communities here are vital to sustaining our ability to train and develop soldiers and leaders to fight and win our nation’s wars. I look forward to our future engagement and partnership.



The Combined Arms Center is the epicenter for change in our Army — working continuously to keep our soldiers highly trained, disciplined and physically fit while building cohesive teams to carry out our mission. CAC and its subordinate organizations play a vital role in developing the future leaders of our Army. In my previous role as TRADOC deputy commanding general, I saw first-hand how important this organization is to the Army. I am truly humbled for the opportunity to build committed leaders of character and shape the Army for the future.



I look forward to leading this 34,000-strong team of highly professional soldiers and Army civilians stationed across the globe. People remain the No. 1 priority and winning will always matter.



I look forward to meeting and talking with all of you over the coming months. My family and I are excited to be here.

Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin

Commanding General, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth