Home Perspective Cartoons Out on a Limb April 23, 2020 PerspectiveCartoons Out on a Limb April 23, 2020 By Lisa Sweet - April 23, 2020 10 0 Facebook Twitter Out on a Limb cartoon by T.H. Limb RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Veteran military working dog makes final patrol Out on a Limb March 26, 2020 Out on a Limb March 19, 2020 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:1 × three = Stay connected3,013FansLike1,432FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth few clouds enter location 68.2 ° F 72 ° 64.4 ° 72 % 1.9mph 20 % Thu 74 ° Fri 69 ° Sat 64 ° Sun 68 ° Mon 69 °