Harry Sarles | Army University Public Affairs



Members of the Fort Leavenworth community bid farewell to Col. Scott Green, director of the Command and General Staff School, in a memorial ceremony June 30 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Eisenhower Auditorium.



“Colonel Scott Green was the officer, gentlemen, exceptional leader and the human being we all strive to be,” said Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, deputy commanding general for Education of the Combined Arms Center, during the ceremony. “He was the perfect blend of a warrior.”



Green was assigned to Command and General Staff College in July 2018 as the director of the Department of Army Tactics. He was assigned to his current position in July 2019.

Green, 49, died June 15. Green led the school to graduate more than 2,000 students in the resident Command and General Staff Officer Course and thousands more in the school’s satellite and distance education programs.



“I don’t think Scott ever met a stranger, especially a soldier,” Hill said. “He is what we envisioned when we say engaged leadership.



“There are thousands of troops who will pass on Scott’s legacy and pass on to generations the lessons, the standards, the discipline, and how to do things right all the time in a culture of excellence. They learned this from Scott,” he said. “We are all blessed to have spent even a second in his presence.”



One such soldier is Lt. Col. Amy Cory, former commander of the U.S. Student Detachment, who also spoke at the ceremony.



“Colonel Green had an extraordinary talent for lifting others up,” Cory said. “Colonel Green in a nutshell was the Army’s definition of a professional. He was ahead of his time from my perspective.



“He poured his heart into the students, staff and faculty within these very walls,” Cory said. “My heart goes out to everyone that ever had the privilege to know him or serve alongside of him because this loss carries with it a heaviness that comes from the deepest love and respect you can have for another person.”



Cory said Green consistently deflected credit from himself and onto his subordinates.



“Sir, it wasn’t all me, and on behalf of all of the soldiers like myself that you provided an opportunity to take charge and be noticed, thank you,” Cory said. “We are especially grateful.”

Green began his Army career as a distinguished military graduate of the ROTC program at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D. He served as a platoon leader at Camp Casey, South Korea, for both a rifle and support platoon. He was then assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, at Fort Lewis, Wash., where he served again as a platoon leader.



After completing the Infantry Officer Advanced Course, he was the brigade assistant operations officer in the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. He commanded Company C, 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment.



Following that, he served with the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, at Fort Benning, Ga., as a battalion staff officer and as commander of Company C. He then attended CGSOC at Fort Leavenworth before joining 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment (Stryker) at Fort Lewis.



He then served with the Battle Command Training Program at Fort Leavenworth. Following that, he commanded 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment (Light) in Afghanistan. After attending the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pa., he commanded the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, and served as the chief of staff of U.S. Army Alaska before coming to CGSC.



The full ceremony is available on the CGSC Facebook page.