Vaccinations continue By Katie Peterson - March 25, 2021

Cameron Wiggins receives his second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Capt. Seth Hemker, Munson Army Health Center Multiservice Specialty Clinic chief, March 18 at the Frontier Conference Center. MAHC conducts second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Thursday at the FCC from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for eligible TRICARE beneficiaries who received their first dose on Fort Leavenworth. For the most up-to-date information on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine on Fort Leavenworth, go to MAHC's Facebook page. Photo by Tracy McClung/MAHC Public Affairs

Lu Knueven receives her second Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Maj. Kelly Davison, Mission Command Training Program surgeon, March 18 at the Frontier Conference Center. MAHC conducts second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Thursday at the FCC from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for eligible TRICARE beneficiaries who received their first dose on Fort Leavenworth. For the most up-to-date information on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine on Fort Leavenworth, go to MAHC's Facebook page. Photo by Tracy McClung/MAHC Public Affairs