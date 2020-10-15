Four-year-old Nora, 2-year-old Miriam and their father Maj. Billie Webb, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, wave at Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services personnel, including Fire Capt. Mark Weishaubt and Firefighter Brandon Barufaldi, during the Fire Prevention Week fire truck parade Oct. 10 in Kickapoo Village. The parade consisted of a lead pickup truck — driven by Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Dean Turner, which carried Sparky the Fire Dog, portrayed by Firefighter Dylan Honeycutt — that was followed by three fire trucks that wound through the housing areas on post Saturday morning. Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung and Firefighters Joshua Carroll, Jeffery Cheney and Leland Lucas also participated in the parade. The parade was conducted in lieu of the traditional fire station open house due to COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Four-year-old Nora Webb and 2-year-old Miriam Webb exchange waves with Sparky the Fire Dog, portrayed by Firefighter Dylan Honeycutt, riding in a pickup truck driven by Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Dean Turner during the Fire Prevention Week fire truck parade Oct. 10 in Kickapoo Village. The parade, consisting of the lead pickup truck with Sparky followed by three fire trucks, wound through the housing areas on post and was conducted in lieu of the traditional fire station open house due to COVID-19 precautions. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

