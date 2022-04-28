Retiring soldiers honored today

Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security

Thirteen officers, a chief warrant officer and four senior NCOs will be honored in morning and afternoon retirement ceremonies today.

Service members retiring include: Col. Arieyeh Austin, Mission Command Training Program; Lt. Col. Clifton Cribb, MCTP; Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Gill, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility; Sgt. 1st Class Charles Griffith, HHC, 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Infantry Division; Lt. Col. Peter Godfrin, Command and General Staff College; Maj. Collin Hamel, MCTP; Maj. Aaron Harrison, Mission Command Center of Excellence; Lt. Col. Michael Massmann, MCTP; Lt. Col. Seth Middleton, CGSC; Maj. Byrnise Monteclaro, MCTP; Col. Sheldon Morris, MC CoE; Lt. Col. Alex Musel, Force Design Directorate, Combined Arms Center; Sgt. Maj. Jay Shearer, Medical Department Activity; Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Stalnaker, MCTP; Chief Warrant Officer 4 Oliver Stone, MCTP; Lt. Col. Matthew Thom, Army University; Maj. Wesley Watson, MCTP; and Maj. Luke Zeck, MCTP.