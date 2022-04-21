Three, 4- and 5-year-old children and their parents run onto Doniphan Field to collect Easter eggs during the Fort Leavenworth Religious Services Organization egg hunt April 16. More than 1,500 people were estimated to have attended the event. Children hunted for eggs by age group, which included 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 years old. Photo by Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

2 × 5 =