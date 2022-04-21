Home Community Easter Egg Hunt CommunityNewsPhotosTop Community Stories Easter Egg Hunt By ftleaven - April 21, 2022 137 0 Facebook Twitter Three, 4- and 5-year-old children and their parents run onto Doniphan Field to collect Easter eggs during the Fort Leavenworth Religious Services Organization egg hunt April 16. More than 1,500 people were estimated to have attended the event. Children hunted for eggs by age group, which included 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 years old. Photo by Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Prescribed burn conducted on post ‘PCS season’ anticipated soon Handbell Choir Revival LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:2 × 5 =