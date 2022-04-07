Home News Around the Force Know Your World: Egypt NewsAround the ForceCommunityCommunity FeaturesPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Know Your World: Egypt By psiebert - April 7, 2022 210 0 Facebook Twitter Command and General Staff College Officer Course student Egyptian Lt. Col. Ahmed Etman, Egyptian Armed Forces, presents the evolution of Egyptian civilization to now and the future of the nation during Know Your World: Egypt March 30 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. It was the final KYW lecture for this schoolyear. KYW is a series of lectures by international military students sponsored by the International Military Student Division of the Command and General Staff College. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Directorate professionals attend prayer breakfast New SGM at MEDDAC Power outage exercise slotted for May 6 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:3 × 5 =