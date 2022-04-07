Command and General Staff College Officer Course student Egyptian Lt. Col. Ahmed Etman, Egyptian Armed Forces, presents the evolution of Egyptian civilization to now and the future of the nation during Know Your World: Egypt March 30 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. It was the final KYW lecture for this schoolyear. KYW is a series of lectures by international military students sponsored by the International Military Student Division of the Command and General Staff College. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 × 5 =