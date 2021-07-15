MAHC Pharmacy offers remote queuing option

Cyndi Clark | Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs



The Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy has introduced the option of Q-Anywhere, a way to “get in line” through a phone or QR code before coming to the facility to activate prescriptions. The lobby has also reopened to patients.



“As we continue to see many COVID-19 restrictions lifted (both within MAHC and across Fort Leavenworth), the pharmacy’s lobby is now fully open for all patients to use,” said Maj. Gregory Hare, MAHC Pharmacy chief. “Additionally, we now offer a new, convenient option for patients to use to check-in to the pharmacy so we can begin processing prescriptions without (them) having to call us or wait in the lobby.”



Q-Anywhere provides prescription status updates via text message so patients know when they can expect their prescriptions to be completed, without needlessly waiting at home or in the lobby.



To use the “get in line” option, patients can scan the code or dial 1-833-851-1505 to secure a spot in queue to pick up their prescriptions. Patients are prompted to enter their DoD identification number when checking in.



“It is important to know that when checking into line, you must enter the DoD identification number of the patient who you wish to have prescriptions filled for,” Hare said.



DoD identification numbers can be found on MilConnect at https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect under “My Profile.”



Once a request is submitted, the pharmacy will begin processing the prescriptions and will contact the patient with any questions. Updates will be provided on prescriptions as they are processed.



Prescriptions can be processed for multiple family members, however, they must be sent individually for each patient.



The pharmacy will only process prescriptions submitted within the past 14 days. Those with prescriptions outside of this timeframe can visit or call the pharmacy at 913-684-6059 to have work started on the prescriptions.



All refill requests must call 913-684-6500 for processing. There is a two-day turn-around for refills.



Prescriptions can be picked up in the pharmacy lobby on the first floor of MAHC from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the pharmacy drive-through from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.