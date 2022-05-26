Charlotte Richter/ Staff Writer

Chaplains, support staff and spouses from around the nation met at Fort Leavenworth for Spiritual Readiness Initiative regional training featuring presentations from the Army chief of chaplains, Army chief of behavioral health and spiritual researchers May 23-25 in Frontier and Pioneer chapels.

During the introduction of the event, Army Chief of Chaplains Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Tom Solhjem explained that SRI training highlights scientific correlations to spiritual readiness, found in FM 7-22, “Holistic Health and Fitness,” and enables training attendees to address the concept in their command.

Army Chief of Chaplains Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Tom Solhjem shares an anecdote about the impact of spirituality during the Spiritual Readiness Initiative regional training event May 24 at Frontier Chapel. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“Part of this (training) is restoring a culture that’s been lost and helping people to really understand the science behind spiritual life and how important it is to human functioning” Solhjem said. “Some of our major problems today are isolation, lack of connection, and artificial connection.”

He said emphasized the importance of interpersonal connections and meaningful conversation in the spiritual journey.

Solhjem said the SRI training gives ministry teams, leaders, military life counselors and other care providers, such as those with behavioral health and Army Community Service, a common operating picture through understanding and education. He said the training also helps create opportunities for speaking about spiritual life.

“Setting the conditions where someone can face disappointment, failure, challenge and see the opportunity for growth and new opportunities… this is redirecting (adversity).”

Solhjem explained that spiritual life is open to redirection and the discovery of new opportunities and knowing the summarization of an individual is more than that person’s achievements.

Chaplain (Capt.) Jamar Mabry, 1-509 Infantry Battalion, Fort Polk, La., said he previously attended SRI training and has already used findings from key speaker Dr. Lisa Miller, Columbia University Teachers College professor and director of the Spirituality Mind Body Institute. He said that spiritual readiness became a subject of urgency following a succession of suicides at Fort Polk. Mabry said he opted for a different approach in suicide prevention, and spiritual readiness training caught on.

“I think this is definitely something that is working, that is valuable, because now, as we reflect back down, it brings to light a lot of issues and struggles that a lot of soldiers are dealing with,” Mabry said.

He said with SRI, soldiers don’t have to struggle alone because there is a dialogue to tailor a solution for each person seeking spiritual support. He said at Fort Polk, chaplains and behavioral health staff recognized that a single form doesn’t properly communicate the issues a soldier may experience; they have since adjusted their support to accommodate their force and advise commanders.

“You’re seeing an impact on morale and how things are beginning to shift. Now soldiers are being more outspoken about the things that they are struggling with,” Mabry said.

He said with tools gained through SRI, chaplains have an opportunity to teach soldiers how to communicate and grow.