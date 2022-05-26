Charlotte Richter/ Staff Writer

The Religious Services Organization celebrated the efforts of Randy Klinger, Kirstie Matthewson, Elliot Pernula, Keith Purvis, Bruce Roeder and other volunteers during its 2022 volunteer recognition dinner May 18 at the Frontier Conference Center.

Garrison Chaplain (Col.) Scott Koeman thanks volunteers at the Religious Services Organization’s volunteer appreciation dinner and program May 18 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Garrison Chaplain (Col.) Scott Koeman said the dinner and program was a small “thank you” to remind volunteers that RSO leaders recognize their invaluable role in the community. He said he has never spent as much time in a garrison where people care about the community as those at Fort Leavenworth.

The program’s theme — “We think the world of you!” — was developed by Director of Religious Education Tori Mick and emphasized connection by sharing experiences, encouraging guests to engage in a Bible story true/false game and discuss conversation-starting questions placed on the tables.

Mick said many of the volunteers take initiative in making connections, including with her as a new director. She appreciated the opportunity to thank them for their kindness and recognize them for their service.

“All of the (volunteers) are phenomenal and they’ve all done an incredible service to the chapel,” Mick said.

Tori Mick, right, director of religious education, leads chapel volunteers in a true/false Bible trivia game during the Religious Services Organization’s volunteer appreciation dinner May 18 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Director of Religious Education Carl Tillery said it’s important to highlight volunteer achievements, though none of them expect recognition.

“It’s important for us to recognize them because they do so much. We wouldn’t be able to do anything in the chapel without the volunteers,” Tillery said. “It’s rewarding for us as leaders simply because they mean so much to the chapel and they help so many people they’re unaware of…that’s the other key, they’re not doing it for recognition but we need to say thanks because of what they do.”

Seven-year-old Dawn, 10-year-old Janelle and their dad Lt. Col. William Pyant, School of Advanced Military Studies, stand to reflect their “true” vote concerning “Once upon a time, a man fell asleep while Paul was preaching and fell out of the window” from Acts 20:9 during a true/false Bible trivia game during the Religious Services Organization’s volunteer appreciation dinner May 18 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Koeman said the directors of religious education coordinate volunteers by ability and availability.

Tillery said people volunteer to do something for others outside of themselves.

“We find out a lot about ourselves when we give to others. When we’re not seeking for ourselves but seeking for others to help, it’s very fulfilling.”

Volunteer Maj. Elliot Pernula, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, said volunteering is an opportunity for him to spend time with people who worship similar to himself.

“It’s a great time to make a direct impact on the lives of others and other people who are here at Fort Leavenworth and at the same time get to do something I love and I’m passionate about,” Pernula said.

Retired Lt. Col. Randy Klinger, longtime volunteer for the 11 a.m. Protestant service, picks up treats on one of the tables — each decorated with a different country’s flag, colors and snacks — after the Religious Services Organization’s volunteer appreciation dinner May 18 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Pernula began volunteering at military chapels in Fort Huachuca, Ariz., and has been volunteering for more than 10 years. He said he’ll show up to take whatever role is needed. He said there are thousands of memories from his time as a volunteer, but his experiences working with children as a small group leader or ministry leader stand out. “It’s a recurring memory, but it’s as you start talking to kids and you suddenly see the realization they have or you see their faces change because they understand something that’s a difficult spiritual concept coupled with them running around and having fun,” Pernula said