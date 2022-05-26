Transportation Office and Army University

The Command and General Staff Officer Course graduation ceremony is at 9 a.m. June 10 on Main Parade. The alternate site, in the case of inclement weather, is Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center.

A continuous shuttle service will run from 7-8:45 a.m. at the designated pick-up points. Shuttle buses will operate between the graduation site and the housing villages, as well as the Frontier Conference Center and the Bell Hall parking lot.

Following the ceremony, riders should return to where they were dropped off. Buses will have signs in the windows designating housing areas and parking lots.

Post residents are asked not to park in Sumner Loop or in front of the Post Office or Broughton Hall (Masonic Lodge) from 7 p.m. June 9 until completion of the ceremony. Attendees with official parking passes and handicapped people are the only ones authorized to park in the vicinity of Main Parade.

Pet owners should keep their pets away from Main Parade until after graduation. Pets are not allowed to ride on buses, only military working dogs.

Main Post

• Bell Hall parking lot north end

• Lewis and Clark Center pedestrian crosswalk area

Kansa Village

• Front of USD 207 Annex/future Patton Junior High School

• Corner of Biddle Boulevard and 3rd Infantry Road

• Hancock Swimming Pool

• Corner of Hancock and Walker avenues

• Frontier Conference Center street-side at Biddle Boulevard

Oregon Village

• Corner of Biddle Boulevard and Pick Avenue

• Corner of Pick Avenue and Rose Loop

• Corner of Rose Loop and Walker Avenue

Shawnee Village

• Corner of Hunt Road and 1st Cavalry Road

• Corner of 1st Cavalry Road and Hatch Street

• In front of 119 Hatch Street

• Corner of 7th Cavalry Road and 1st Cavalry Road

• Corner of 1st Cavalry Road and Grierson Street

• Corner of Grierson Street and 7th Cavalry Road

Pawnee Village

• Corner of Hunt Loop and Hunt Court

• In front of 10 Hunt Loop

• In front of 38 Hunt Loop

Pottawatomie Village

• Corner of Hollowell Court and Hunt Road

• Corner of Hunt Road and Williams Road

• Corner of Allen Drive and Williams Road

• In front of 146 Hunt Road

• In front of 170 Hunt Road

• Corner of Allen Drive and 4th Artillery Road

• In front of 135 Allen Drive

Iowa Village

• Corner of 3rd Infantry Road and Harry Bell Road

• In front of 112 Harry Bell Road

• In front of 133 Harry Bell Road

• Intersection of Kansas Avenue and 6th Infantry Road

• Intersection of 6th Infantry Road and Biddle Boulevard