Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles about the Fort Leavenworth Lamp’s transition from a print- and web-format publication to an entirely digital newspaper.

The Fort Leavenworth Lamp is transitioning to an entirely digital publication with a new website design June 2, but it is not the Lamp’s first evolution in publishing.

The Fort Leavenworth community has seen multiple iterations of an installation newspaper over the years, and it appears that the post did not even have a newspaper from 1952 until April 8, 1971, when the Fort Leavenworth Lamp published its first issue.

“The 20-page weekly tabloid was a ‘civilian enterprise’ newspaper, meaning a civilian contractor sold advertisements to cover the costs of printing and distribution (as well as secure earnings), while the Garrison Public Affairs Office, representing the Fort Leavenworth commander, provided and approved the paper’s news and editorial content,” according to an article by former Fort Leavenworth Lamp Editor Bob Kerr, published April 7, 2016, for the 45th anniversary of the Lamp. “The Fort Leavenworth Lamp has remained a weekly ‘CE’ tabloid for 45 years (now 51 years) and is published at no-cost to the government.”

According to the article, the Fort Leavenworth Lamp converted from a tabloid-format newspaper to a two-section broadsheet format in 2008 to improve print quality with better newsprint and more options for color and design.

During the last three years, the Fort Leavenworth Lamp has produced a weekly six-page broadsheet print publication, with the reduction in pages due to decreased advertising sales during the pandemic and is still operating as a no-cost contract between CherryRoad Media and the U.S. Army.

Informing the community

Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. said he sees the Fort Leavenworth Lamp as a vital resource to the installation and the off-post community.

“(The Fort Leavenworth Lamp) provides the installation with valuable and pertinent information on upcoming events, critical announcements, and allows the community to tell its story,” Misenheimer said.

“From accomplishments of service members, employees and families, to charitable activities and Fort Leavenworth clubs or sports, the Lamp helps the best hometown in the Army promote, inform and stay relevant to its residents, visitors and employees.”

He said the newspaper provides a space for local businesses and towns to inform Fort Leavenworth employees and families about community offerings.

“With our great partnership with CherryRoad, it is the Garrison’s mutual hope that although the Lamp will transition from ﻿print to online, the digital newspaper will remain an extremely beneficial resource for Fort Leavenworth and surrounding communities.”

Sustainment through sponsorship

CherryRoad Media Regional Sales Manager Sandy Hattock said the Fort Leavenworth Lamp informs both on- and off-post communities, and that both populations support the Lamp through advertising revenue.

Hattock explained that both parties in the no-cost contract were interested in keeping the Fort Leavenworth Lamp in production to continue providing information and valued stories to the military community.

She said that following the loss of revenue during the pandemic and staffing changes, the transition to digital was the best avenue to continue publishing the newspaper, and she said the newly designed website will also provide the space for digital advertising.

“The military is a very important part of what keeps our community going,” Hattock said. “It’s just a fact, from housing to schools and jobs.”

She said she is seeking sponsorship for the Fort Leavenworth Lamp to garner a local support system and evolve the current website into a better version. She said digital advertising has great advantages, and the goal is to maximize the limited amount of sponsorship and advertisement space.

“If we can help pull the military community and the local community businesses together, that would be a huge achievement.”

Carriers who deliver the Fort Leavenworth Lamp to buildings, businesses and organizations around post will pick up the newspaper racks in those locations June 2.

To read more about the Fort Leavenworth Lamp’s print-to-digital transition, and for all content from now on, visit www.ftleavenworthlamp.com.