Charlotte Richter/ Staff Writer

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum hosted a brick installation ceremony to celebrate the placement of commemorative bricks May 14 at the Frontier Army Museum.

FFAM Frontier Tribute Trail Coordinator Randee DeLeo-Goodman said the organization added about 20 bricks to the trail this year. During the ceremony, FFAM invited those who purchased a brick to view their personalized bricks that had been placed in the trail in front of the museum.

Jackie Williams and her dog Luna stand over the “Team Williams” brick after the Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Frontier Tribute Trail brick installation ceremony May 14 outside the Frontier Army Museum. The “Team Williams” brick includes a dog graphic to represent Luna, a border collie/Korean jindo mix that the family adopted while stationed in Korea, and the family members’ names: Maj. Aaron Williams, Mission Command Capability Development Integration Directorate; Jackie Williams; and their children, 14-year-old Cayman and 11-year-old Duke. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

DeLeo-Goodman said FFAM and Sutton Outdoor landscaping company created the Frontier Tribute ﻿Trail in 2015 to beautify the entrance of the museum and provide an area for commemorative bricks. She said anyone can purchase a personalized brick. Proceeds from brick purchases support Frontier Army Museum artifact acquisition and preservation.

“(Dedicating a brick) a great way to provide a remembrance of someone important in your life, or maybe it’s even remembering your time as a family spent here in Leavenworth,” DeLeo-Goodman said.

She said FFAM has not conducted the brick installation ceremony in two years because of COVID-19 conditions, so this year’s ceremony included bricks from both 2021 and 2022.

DeLeo-Goodman said she found one of the brick orders very touching.

“I had received an e-mail when I became Tribute Trail coordinator from Mrs. Helen Tupper. She had ordered a brick back in 2019, and she was never able to see the brick. She ordered the brick for her husband and he was never able to see the brick. So, I had met with them back in the fall. It was such a special moment to take them to see their brick. He was a Vietnam veteran and a Huey helicopter pilot and instructor, so she ordered two more bricks — one with the helicopter and one with his name.”

DeLeo-Goodman said those interested in purchasing a brick can visit the FFAM website, https://www.ffam.us/, and order a brick through the Frontier Tribute Trail tab or view membership options with the membership button. Brick orders begin at $75 and prices depend on customization. A brick is also offered with a lifetime FFAM membership.