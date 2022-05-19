Last printed issue next week

Charlotte Richter/ Staff Writer

The Fort Leavenworth Lamp is transitioning to an entirely digital publication with a new website design June 2.

The transition from print to entirely digital is being done largely because of lost advertising revenue since the pandemic, a change in ownership and contractual updates.

The last printed issue of the weekly newspaper will be May 26; after that, all content will be available online only at www.ftleavenworthlamp.com.

The newspaper is produced under a no-cost contract between CherryRoad Media and the U.S. Army. The publication and its staff rely on funding generated through advertisements every week.

Garrison Public Affairs Operations and Command Information Officer George Marcec said having the Fort Leavenworth Lamp in any capacity maintains community interest and allows Public Affairs to have another informational outlet.

“(The newspaper is) another venue for us to get out command information to the local on-post and off-post communities,” Marcec said. “If the publisher can make (the transition) work digitally and we keep the functions of the Lamp, it is a great thing.”

The Fort Leavenworth Lamp covers the Fort Leavenworth community and publishes news and community interest articles and photographs 50 weeks out of the year.

To read more about the Fort Leavenworth Lamp’s history and updates on the print-to-digital transition, pick up the May 26 issue and visit www.ftleavenworthlamp.com.