Connie Carpenter/Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series

The Strong BANDS (Balance, Activity, Nutrition, Determination and Strength) Orienteer Meet brought summer temperatures, light winds and clear skies setting the perfect conditions for new and returning participants’ enjoyment of the outdoors.

Stephanie and Eva Swanson jog toward the Berlin Wall Monument in search of control point No. 9 during the Strong BANDS Orienteer Meet May 14 near the Lewis and Clark Center. Team Swanson — Stephanie, Ben, Soren and Eva — captured 14 controls in one hour, 40 minutes. Photo by Susy Stephens/Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series

The meet proved popular for young orienteers, who under the watchful eyes of their parents, developed the team’s attack plans and served as primary navigators.

In most cases, teams chose to attack the course in a clockwise manner securing the higher amounts of points in the northern section while leaving points in the south for late capture as the humidity and temperatures rose.

Both the two-kilometer introductory and the five-kilometer intermediate courses gave orienteers the opportunity to travel over sidewalks and light vegetation.

Team Conrardy — mom Rachel and daughters Charlotte, Abigail and Evelyn Conrardy — demonstrated great teamwork as Rachel navigated while daughters took turns in scampering to punch markers. Team Conrardy secured first place in the introductory division capturing seven markers in 56 minutes.

Team Thornton — dad Chris, mom Melissa, and sons Thomas and Greg Thornton — challenged Team Hammack — dad Andrew and sons Charles and Nathan — for the top position in the intermediate course. Team Thornton edged out Team Hammack securing 11 markers in 1:01 while Hammack punched 11 markers in 1:28.

Team Rainbow Spiders finished closely behind in third place as dad Matthew Ingerson and tykes Lucas and Addison grabbed 10 markers in 1:39.

Team Conrardy — mom Rachel and daughters Charlotte, Abigail and Evelyn Conrardy — get ready to punch their race passport at control point No. 4 during the Strong BANDS Orienteer Meet May 14 off Sherman Avenue by the Missouri River. Team Conrardy topped the introductory division, clearing the course of seven controls in 56 minutes. Photo by Susy Stephens/Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series

Team Emmy’s Elephants — newcomers Frances Carr and Dustin Lawrence — were accompanied by the youngest orienteer, 6-month-old daughter Emmy. Despite being new to the sport, Team Emmy’s Elephants planned their attack on the go as Carr and Lawrence cleared the course in 1:03 while Emmy slept snug in her stroller under a shade and battery-operated fan.

Dad-and-son Team Cheetah — Dallas and Jacob Cheetham — applied Jacob’s detailed attack plan to place second and clear the course in 1:30.

Team Swanson — dad Ben, mom Stephanie, and children Soren and Eva — proudly represented the State Department before being posted to Mexico. Team Swanson placed third securing 14 points in 1:40.

The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series returns Aug. 27 for the Historical Landmark Orienteer Meet.