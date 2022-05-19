Tisha Swart-Entwistle/Combined Arms Center-Training Public Affairs

“This assignment that you had, Combined Arms Center-Training, is a beast,” Combined Arms Center Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin said to outgoing Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Charles Lombardo during Lombardo’s farewell and award ceremony May 11 in Grant Auditorium.

“When you look at CAC training, you think ‘oh, I got that.’ But then when you come in here and you start to dig in and find out everything that’s in the portfolio, it’s staggering,” Martin said. “It’s staggering the impact that the Combined Arms Center-Training has had on our Army.”

During an interview earlier in the day with the CAC historian, Lombardo said he thought he knew what CAC-T did before he arrived, but he was still blown away.

Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Charles Lombardo speaks during his farewell and award ceremony May 11 in Grant Auditorium. Photo by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/Combined Arms Center-Training Public Affairs

“I didn’t realize all of the analytical work that we do for the Army,” Lombardo said. “Now I often say CAC-T is the connective tissue for the Army, connecting everyone together at some point.”

Martin said the work that Lombardo and the CAC-T team has been doing will have an effect on the way the Army fights on the battlefield for at least a decade.

“Great work that you, your sergeant major and all your folks do to help prepare our Army for the future,” Martin said.

Lombardo said that Fort Leavenworth feels like home and that he and his family loved their time here. He thanked Martin for the positive command climate at CAC.

“I don’t know if everybody loves waking up in the morning and going into their job,” Lombardo said. “I sure as heck do; I really enjoy it, and it’s in large part because of the climate you’ve set here.”

Lombardo said the people at CAC and Fort Leavenworth are what make it such a great place to be. He thanked the civilians and soldiers of CAC for supporting CAC-T, as well as those at CAC-T headquarters and subordinate units for their work the last two years.

“I’m really thankful about what you’ve accomplished and what we’ve done,” Lombardo said. “But the most important thing I think I’m thankful for is your innovative spirit and that you continue to drive the Army and develop leaders.”

Lombardo’s next position will be director of Training, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7 in Washington, D.C.

Martin said he hates losing Lombardo, but he knows that he will be invaluable in the new position.

“You’re the right person to go up to the Department of the Army G-3/5/7,” Martin said. “Right man, right place, right time.”