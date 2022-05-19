Charlotte Richter/ Staff Writer

“Kansas Craniums” teammates Isaac Alvis and Danielle Ohwovoriole placed first as regional finalists in the seventh-grade category for Kansas in the 2021-2022 eCYBERMISSION U.S. Army-sponsored science, technology, engineering and math competition.

The web-based competition accepts submissions from sixth-grade through ninth-grade students in either a science or engineering path of problem solving.

Alvis and Ohwovoriole chose to solve two problems in the Leavenworth community with one solution using the engineering design process. They worked on their solution after school and on weekends from December to March.

“Kansas Craniums” teammates Isaac Alvis and Danielle Ohwovoriole, seventh-graders at Patton Junior High School, explain their eCYBERMISSION project — how they incorporated asphalt, cement, plastic bags and a heat element into slabs and tested the slabs with the goal to possibly find a way to improve road conditions in icy weather — May 13 at MacArthur Elementary School. The teammates worked on the web-based, U.S. Army-sponsored competition on weekends and snow days from January through March and presented their project to judges in April. Kansas Craniums placed first in the state-level competition and were also named regional finalists. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

According to the abstract of their submission, the team wanted to reduce car accidents caused by poor road conditions during ice and snow events and find a use for non-biodegrading, non-recyclable single-use bags in the community.

“Our research focused on innovative solutions for heating roads, as well as plastic-incorporated roads,” they wrote in their submission materials. “We discovered that our local recycling center, like most recycling centers in the United States, does not accept single-use plastic bags for recycling, so we decided to find a way to melt plastic bags and use the plastic pieces as part of the concrete mix that we use for making experimental slabs.”

The team designed, built and tested four slabs of roadway material — two traditional asphalt control slabs, one of which was heated, and two plastic-incorporated slabs, also with one heated to test the efficiency of the heated slabs and snowmelt rates on plastic-incorporated materials.

They tested the slabs during a real snowstorm and concluded that the heated slabs melted snow almost two days faster than the unheated slabs; their data did not support faster snowmelt on plastic-incorporated materials. The teammates said it was challenging to make changes to their design quickly. They agreed that building the slabs was their favorite part of the experience.

“We had a lot more experience building it this time,” said Ohwovoriole, who with Alvis and teammate Wesley Jones won the state level of the eCYBERMISSION competition last year with their desk attachment invention. “It was fun being able to make the concrete and then being able to see that it actually melted the snow more effectively when it was heated, and when it didn’t, so our hypothesis was actually correct, and it did make a difference.”

In April, after learning the team advanced in the competition, Alvis and Ohwovoriole defended their solution to a panel of Army engineers and scientists in an online oral presentation.

Alvis and Ohwovoriole said they would compete again, given the opportunity.

“It would have been better to go farther, but I’m pretty proud of what we go to do,” Alvis said.

Alvis said he and Ohwovoriole work well together and competing as a team of two allowed them to be more flexible during the research and development of their project.

Alvis and Ohwovoriole each earned $2,000 in U.S. EE savings bonds for their achievement.

Their adviser, Jewel Alvis, said she was proud of how the teammates developed their confidence and presented their argument this year and last year.

To learn more about the competition, visit https://www.ecybermission.com/.