Home Community 2 inductees join Hall of Fame CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsTop Community StoriesTop News Stories 2 inductees join Hall of Fame By ftleaven - May 19, 2022 286 0 Facebook Twitter Joseph Donalbain narrates the Fort Leavenworth Hall of Fame ceremony as host Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth commanding general; T.J. Barton, grandson of inductee Maj. Gen. Raymond Barton; and inductee retired Navy Commander Carlton Philpot listen during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony May 10 at the Lewis and Clark Center. Photo by Dan Neal/Army University Public Affairs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lamp going completely digital 7th-graders named eCYBERMISSION regional finalists New bricks added to Tribute Trail LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:one + nineteen =