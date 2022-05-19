Joseph Donalbain narrates the Fort Leavenworth Hall of Fame ceremony as host Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth commanding general; T.J. Barton, grandson of inductee Maj. Gen. Raymond Barton; and inductee retired Navy Commander Carlton Philpot listen during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony May 10 at the Lewis and Clark Center. Photo by Dan Neal/Army University Public Affairs

