Truman wreath-laying ceremony By ftleaven - May 12, 2022

Presidential Representative Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia, director of the Mission Command Center of Excellence, and MCCoE Sgt. Maj. Bill Ferguson salute the colors during the national anthem alongside Dr. Kurt Graham, director of the Truman Presidential Library and Museum, and Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries, Combined Arms Center chaplain, during the 2022 Harry S. Truman wreath-laying ceremony May 7 at the Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Mo. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Munson Army Health Center Color Guard members Sgt. LaKieya Hollis, Spc. William Collins, Spc. Royal Wylie, Cpl. Kyle Boals, Cpl. Colby Reynolds and Spc. Elena McNickle, all of Medical Department Activity, post the colors during the wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of President Harry S. Truman May 7 at the Truman Presidential Library and Museum. The event, hosted a day before Truman's 138th birthday to preserve Mother's Day, is the first in-person wreath-laying since 2019. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp.

Bugler Spc. Gerardo Ruiz, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Battalion, and Chaplain (Col.) Michael Jeffries, Combined Arms Center chaplain, salute as Spc. Elena McNickle and Cpl. Colby Reynolds of the Munson Army Health Center Color Guard post the colors during the 2022 Harry S. Truman wreath-laying ceremony May 7 at the Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Mo. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp.

A wreath was placed at President Harry S. Truman's gravesite during a ceremony May 7 at the Truman Presidential Library and Museum. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp.

Munson Army Health Center Color Guard members Sgt. LaKieya Hollis, Spc. William Collins, Spc. Royal Wylie, Cpl. Kyle Boals, Cpl. Colby Reynolds and Spc. Elena McNickle, all of Medical Department Activity, post the colors during the wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of President Harry S. Truman May 7 at the Truman Presidential Library and Museum. The event, hosted a day before Truman's 138th birthday to preserve Mother's Day, is the first in-person wreath-laying since 2019. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp.

Presidential Representative Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia, director of the Mission Command Center of Excellence, and MCCoE Sgt. Maj. Bill Ferguson place a wreath as a tribute to former President Harry S. Truman during the 2022 Harry S. Truman wreath-laying ceremony May 7 at Truman's gravesite in the courtyard of the Truman Presidential Library and Museum. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp