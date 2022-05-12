Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The Command and General Staff College/Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Triathlon brought nearly 80 competitors out to Harney Sports Complex May 7 for the annual event, which was back after being cancelled the past two years because of COVID-19 safety measures.

Members of First City Harmony Al Fehlauer, Tom Gray, Brad Cox and Bill Krondak lead in the singing of the national anthem before the CGSC/FMWR Triathlon May 7 at Harney Sports Complex. Photo by Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The triathlon consisted of a 200-yard indoor swim, 12.6-mile bike route, a five-kilometer run.

“I think the challenge of it all, it was our first triathlon. It’s great to be amongst a bunch of guys who are actually of the same as mind and doing physical things on a Saturday morning when they could’ve been sleeping in,” competitor Chris Murray said.

Murray’s wife Maria Alcala signed up to compete in the triathlon last week.

“I wasn’t going to do it, but because he kept training, and I would go out with him on the bike or running and to the pool because I’m not a swimmer, I was like ‘let me try it,’” Alcala said. “I think it was definitely challenging but very good. Everyone out here was very supportive and the set-up was awesome.”

The event allowed many newcomers, including Erica Baldwin, first-place finisher in the female division, to try new challenges.

“I love competing, and I love trying to win things. I wanted to see how well I could do and how fast I could do it,” Baldwin said.

Top triathlon competitors are awarded medals in male and female age categories as well as a team category. Photo by Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Maj. James Gibbs, Command and General Staff College student, celebrates at the finish line with three of his four sons, 11-year-old Dekker, 9-year-old Rowan and 4-year-old Maddox, after coming in first overall in the CGSC/Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Triathlon May 7 outside Harney Sports Complex. Gibbs finished the race in one hour, one minute and 43 seconds. Photo by Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Triathlon results

Top female finisher: Erika Baldwin, 1:06:33

Top male finisher: James Gibbs, 1:01:43

Women 30-34

1. Jessica Kitchell, 1:22:14

2. Lori Jenkins, 1:36:01

3. Elizabeth Agnew, 1:39:16

Women 35-39

1. Amber Lucero, 1:14:24

2. Kimberly Maxwell, 1:15:09

3. Sherry Wegner, 1:25:14

Women 40-44

1. Erika Baldwin, 1:06:41

2. Yvette Kushneerick, 1:21:38

Women 45-49

1. Maria Alcala, 1:33:25

Women 50-54

1. Christine Frietchen, 1:23:18

2. Jennifer Newman, 1:55:31

Maj. Anthony Padalino, CGSC student, finishes the five-kilometer run portion of the CGSC/FMWR Triathlon May 7 on Cody Road. Photo by Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Men 17-19

1. Ashton Jackson, 1:42:48

Men 20-24

1. Gilberto Garci, 1:19:06

Men 25-29

1. Michael Hammond, 1:17:48

2. Alan Martinez, 1:44:23

Men 30-34

1. Isaac Cryder, 1:04:01

2. Cody Davis, 1:08:32

3. Anthony Padalwo, 1:13:17

Men 35-39

1. James Gibbs, 1:01:43

2. Jared Lucero, 1:13:59

3. Greg Schtfler, 1:14:41

Men 40-44

1. Jerry Johnson, 1:09:31

2. John Poore, 1:20:50

3. Terry Canny, 1:29:09

Competitors swim the 200-yard swimming portion of the CGSC/FMWR Triathlon May 7 at Harney Sports Complex. Photo by Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Men 45-49

1. Oliver Wrobel, 1:06:51

2. Jason Clark, 1:25:53

3. Javier Lopez, 1:26:57

Men 50-54

1. Rich Rippey, 1:25:24

2. Carl Dick, 1:30:41

3. Chris Murray, 1:36:31

Men 55-59

1. Steven Hill, 1:49:19

Men 60-64

1. Mark Sorensen, 1:37:17

2. Ed Toy, 1:38:45

Men 65-69

1. Rick Steele, 1:38:39

Men 70-74

1. Tom Pierce, 1:46:47

Teams

1. Team Purvis Purvis, 1:06:33

2. Team Hanson Hickox Moralezi, 1:12:55

3. Team Bottinelli Watson Braasch, 1:13:20