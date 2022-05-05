Home Community Retro fun at FIRST CITY HISTORY FESTIVAL CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Retro fun at FIRST CITY HISTORY FESTIVAL By psiebert - May 5, 2022 105 0 Facebook Twitter Ron Wilson, known as the “Cowboy Poet Lariat,” a play on words of “poet laureate,” celebrates 8-year-old Malachi Lehmann’s throw of a lasso while teaching him and his sister, 4-year-old Penelope Lehmann, the skill during the First City History Festival April 30 at Haymarket Square in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp American Frontier Production’s historic reenactors Mark Childress and Justin Rother attempt to lasso each other’s feet in a round of “Cowboy Jousting” during the First City History Festival April 30 at Haymarket Square in downtown Leavenworth. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Ten-year old Peter Heath learns how to play marbles during the First City History Festival April 30 at Haymarket Square in Leavenworth. Elementary and middle school-age children were invited to participate in a marble tournament during the festival. Photo by Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp Bert and Vickie Hull talk with Richard Allen Cultural Center and Museum Executive Director Edna Wagner about Buffalo Soldier memorabilia and RACC services during the First City History Festival April 30 at Haymarket Square. Area organizations, including the Frontier Army Museum, had informational tables with memorabilia and reproductions of artifacts on display during the event. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp American Frontier Production actor Chuck Phillips portrays the town fool, checking on outlaws after they were gunned down in a duel during a performance at the First City History Festival April 30 at Haymarket Square. The group performed three times during the festival. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp The Lang Brothers — Leon, Don and Leo Lang — sing as part of the 1950s-themed live performances at the First City History Festival April 29 at Haymarket Square. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Days of Remembrance: Speaker’s parents survived Holocaust Power outage exercise May 6 Lamp staff earns state journalism awards LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:fifteen + eighteen =