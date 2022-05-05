Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Office

Fort Leavenworth will conduct a power outage exercise from 7:30 a.m. until about 3:30 p.m. May 6. The duration will depend on how long each affected building’s successful power restoration takes.

The outage will affect buildings on the north end of the installation and housing in the Main Post Historic District.

The Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility and U.S. Disciplinary Barracks will be excluded from the outage. Unified School District 207 schools, the Child Development Centers, Child and Youth Services facilities, Fort Leavenworth Commissary, Post Exchange, AAFES Express, Burger King, Harney Sports Complex, Trails West Golf Course, Strike Zone Bowling Center, Fort Leavenworth Dining Facility, Single Soldier Quarters and the Lewis and Clark Center will also not lose power.

Munson Army Health Center will have limited services. Check Facebook for closures.

Installation leaders intend for minimal disruption to the community while allowing employees and residents the opportunity to exercise their plans for an extended power outage.

For a list of what is open and closed: https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/application/files/6216/5151/5942/PAO_open_closed_list.pdf.

For outage frequently asked questions: https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/application/files/1616/5151/5940/PAO_Outage_FAQs_Final.pdf.

For a list of alternate ID card offices: https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/application/files/4616/5151/5945/PAO_Alternate_DEERS_ID.pdf.

Continue to follow Fort Leavenworth Garrison on Facebook for the latest power outage exercise information.