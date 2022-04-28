Paying homage to the Postwide Yard Sale

Popular sale returns after being canceled for 2 years by COVID-19

Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

The annual Fort Leavenworth Postwide Yard Sale is 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 for Department of Defense ID card holders. The sale is being marketed as a “garage sale” this year, but the intent is the same.

Sales will take place throughout Fort Leavenworth housing areas as well as at the former Bell Hall parking lot. The event has not happened for the past two years due to COVID-19 precautions.

Sellers do not need a permit to participate. On-post residents are welcome to sell from their homes, and off-post sellers will have a designated sales area in the former Bell Hall parking lot.

This year’s sale is a Garrison event organized and managed by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Directorate of Emergency Services. The sale is only accessible to current DoD ID card holders and on-post residents.

Shoppers look over items at a home on Buckner Avenue during the Great American Frontier Yard Sale April 30, 2005. More than 12,000 people came to Fort Leavenworth for the postwide event. Almost 3,300 vehicles passed through the gates between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to Military Police estimates. This year’s Postwide Yard Sale is April 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fort Leavenworth Lamp file photo by Jeff Crawley

FMWR Director Glenn Hewitt said FMWR would like open the sale to more guests but access is limited due to current COVID-19 conditions. He said the sale will re-open to a larger audience in the future.

According to Hewitt, the installation has hosted the Postwide Yard Sale — formerly called the Great American Frontier Yard Sale — for more than 30 years and previously had buyers from the five-state area participate. He said the event provides an opportunity for PCSing families to stay within weight before moving.

“This gives (residents) an opportunity to sell whatever they want to sell to help them get back within the weight limits, or to just sell what they don’t want to take to their next duty station,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt said there are no limits to sales items with the exception of food, beverages, weapons and ammunition. He said children are permitted to run lemonade stands.

Hewitt said buyers and sellers should consider parking and time management during the sale.

He reminded buyers not to park in restricted access or permitted parking areas; all roads should maintain enough space for emergency vehicle access.

FMWR Operations Assistant Megan Browning suggested planning for extra time during arrival either before the event or one to two hours after the start time to avoid long lines at the gate and traffic on post.

“I know that the line will probably be long to get on post first thing in the morning, so just take that into account (during planning),” Browning said.

