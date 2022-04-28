NewsAround the ForcePhotosTop News Stories 2022 Leadership Kansas Class Welcomed By ftleaven - April 28, 2022 0 143 Facebook Twitter Col. Trent Upton, Combined Arms Center chief of staff, welcomes members of the 2022 Leadership Kansas Class April 22 at the Lewis and Clark Center. The group was comprised of 40 leaders from across the state on post to learn about issues relevant to Kansas from a military perspective by focusing on Army leadership and education. Leadership Kansas is a statewide program designed to enhance and motivate current and future leaders from various Kansas communities and offers first-hand exposure to the critical issues facing Kansas business and government. Administrated by the Kansas Chamber, the program is celebrating its fifth decade of educating and motivating Kansas leaders from all four corners of the state. Photo by Audrey Chappell/Combined Arms Center Public Affairs