Home Community Prescribed burn conducted on post CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Prescribed burn conducted on post By crichter - April 21, 2022 343 0 Facebook Twitter Firefighter Jeremy Dunn sprays water along the edge of a section of grassland during a prescribed burn April 15 south of Hunt Lodge. Dunn worked along the side of burning sections while other firefighters ignited the field. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Crew Chief Capt. Trent Strayer walks a drip torch along a line of grass to ignite part of a field during a prescribed burn April 15 south of Hunt Lodge. The prescribed burn improves warm-season grasses, reduces erosion, kills woody vegetation, makes the area more visible, removes accumulated fuel to lesson wildfire risk, and improves wildlife habitat. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Firefighter Brandon Barufaldi uses a drip torch to ignite a line of grassland during a prescribed burn April 15 in the field south of Hunt Lodge. Barufaldi and other firefighters burned sections of the field to maintain the area. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ‘PCS season’ anticipated soon Handbell Choir Revival Orienteers hop along control points LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eleven + 12 =