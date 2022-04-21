Firefighter Jeremy Dunn sprays water along the edge of a section of grassland during a prescribed burn April 15 south of Hunt Lodge. Dunn worked along the side of burning sections while other firefighters ignited the field. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Crew Chief Capt. Trent Strayer walks a drip torch along a line of grass to ignite part of a field during a prescribed burn April 15 south of Hunt Lodge. The prescribed burn improves warm-season grasses, reduces erosion, kills woody vegetation, makes the area more visible, removes accumulated fuel to lesson wildfire risk, and improves wildlife habitat. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Firefighter Brandon Barufaldi uses a drip torch to ignite a line of grassland during a prescribed burn April 15 in the field south of Hunt Lodge. Barufaldi and other firefighters burned sections of the field to maintain the area. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

