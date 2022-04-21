Home Community Directorate of Emergency Services Easter Parade CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Directorate of Emergency Services Easter Parade By crichter - April 21, 2022 191 0 Facebook Twitter Residents in Santa Fe Village gather along the street to wave to Directorate of Emergency Services staff during the DES Easter Holiday Parade April 15 on 6th Infantry Road. Military Police cars, a firetruck and the Easter Bunny wound through post neighborhoods. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Brooke Brotherton and 4-year-old Filip Jun wave to the Directorate of Emergency Services staff during the DES Easter Holiday Parade April 15 on 7th Cavalry Road. Jun, his mother and his younger brother joined Brotherton, her son and other neighbors to watch the parade. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Kathleen Hardin holds 3-year-old Parker Hardin to watch the Directorate of Emergency Services holiday parade April 15 in Santa Fe Village. The Hardins and their neighbors walked between streets to catch the parade as it moved through the neighborhood. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp The Rhine Milliard family — 5-year-old Sage, 4-year-old Rowan, 7-year-old Quinn and Rachael Rhine Milliard — and 5-year-old Eleanor 3-year-old Matthew Dunn wave to members of the Directorate of Emergency Services during the DES Easter Holiday Parade April 15 along 6th Infantry Road in Santa Fe Village. The parade, featuring military police cars, a firetruck and the Easter Bunny, toured neighborhoods throughout post. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Prescribed burn conducted on post ‘PCS season’ anticipated soon Handbell Choir Revival LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eight + 5 =