Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Fort Leavenworth will conduct a power outage exercise from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 on the northern portion of the installation to test backup power systems, restoration capabilities and contingency plans in the event of an emergency or natural disaster. Department of Defense policy and federal law mandate Fort Leavenworth’s participation in the exercise.

Employees and residents should anticipate power outages across the installation. Units and organizations will be responsible for participation and preparedness at their respective levels. Organizations should take the opportunity to practice Continuity of Operations Plans and evaluate their functionality during a power outage.

Because of the nature of the exercise, information about the buildings ﻿involved is not available to the public; unit representatives, organization leaders and housing employees will notify workers and residents who will be affected.

The banks, Child Development Centers, Commissary, Dining Facility, Harney Fitness Center, IHG Army Hotels, the Main Exchange and Unified School District 207 are not participating in the exercise and will not experience power outages. Other areas that will not lose power include housing outside of the Main Post Historic District and Nez Perce Village, the Lewis and Clark Center, the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks and the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility.

For families and those who require power for medical equipment, contact the Exceptional Family Member Program at the Munson Army Health Center at 913-684-6770 to confirm individual needs.

Employees and residents should also make considerations for food preservation during a power outage such as keeping refrigerators closed and loading back-up coolers with ice.

Fort Leavenworth encourages community members to monitor social media for updates about the exercise and emergency preparedness tips, including suggestions for shelter, emergency kits and disaster planning.

Units and community members will be updated about the exercise and expectations for participation to ensure the safety and security of the installation. Attend the Facebook Community Updates hosted by the Garrison for more information.