Traffic Lt. Thomas Prayne, Fort Leavenworth Department of Army Police, and Sgt. First Class Christopher Ray, 500th Military Police Detachment, Special Troops Battalion, speak to West Platte (Mo.) Elementary School fifth-graders about careers in law enforcement and the local police department for the school’s Career Day April 30 at Fire Station No. 2. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Traffic Lt. Thomas Prayne, Fort Leavenworth Department of Army Police, and Sgt. First Class Christopher Ray, 500th Military Police Detachment, Special Troops Battalion, speak to West Platte (Mo.) Elementary School fifth-graders about careers in law enforcement and the local police department for the school’s Career Day April 30 at Fire Station No. 2. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Attorney retired Lt. Col. Aimee Bateman, Friends of the Frontier Army Museum president, talks about her career in law and military court systems with fifth-grade students from West Platte (Weston, Mo.) Elementary School during the school’s Career Day visit to Fort Leavenworth April 30 at the Frontier Army Museum. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Museum Specialist Christian Roelser tells West Platte (Mo.) Elementary School fifth-graders about the Lewis and Clark Expedition and other museum exhibits for the school’s Career Day April 30 at the Frontier Army Museum. Photo by Charlotte Richter/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

sixteen − eight =