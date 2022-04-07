Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Incoming Medical Department Activity Sergeant Major Dagoberto Chapa took responsibility during a ceremony with outgoing MEDDAC Sgt. Maj. Jay Shearer March 31 at Frontier Chapel.

Munson Army Health Center and MEDDAC Commander Col. Garrick Cramer emphasized the importance of a sergeant major’s role in the MAHC/MEDDAC system during his remarks. He said a sergeant major must maintain high character during responsibilities such as addressing access to care for beneficiaries, the Exceptional Family Member Program, pharmacy operations, unit and installation-wide patient advocates and medical readiness.

Outgoing Medical Department Activity Sgt. Maj. Jay Shearer, right, delivers remarks during his change of responsibility ceremony with incoming MEDDAC Sgt. Maj. Dagoberto Chapa March 31 at Frontier Chapel. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Chapa joined the Army in November 1995 and completed Basic Training at Fort Knox, Ky., and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. His previous assignments include roles at Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Lewis, Wash.; Fort Sam Houston.; Fort Riley, Kan.; Hawaii; Giebelstadt, Germany; and Korea, as well as a deployment to Iraq and a humanitarian mission to Angola, Africa. His education includes various military courses, a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Thomas Edison State University and a master’s degree in education from Trident University.

Chapa recognized loved ones, colleagues and friends in his remarks. He also thanked Shearer for introducing him to the unit and the installation.

Incoming Medical Department Activity Sgt. Maj. Dagoberto Chapa, right, delivers remarks during his change of responsibility ceremony with outgoing MEDDAC Sgt. Maj. Jay Shearer March 31 at Frontier Chapel. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Chapa said the transition into MAHC/MEDDAC went well, and it was the first time in many years he experienced a proper turnover with guidance.

Shearer joined the Army in August 1995 and attended Basic Training at Fort Sill, Okla., and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. His previous assignments include duties at Fort Hood, Texas; Sinai, Egypt; Fort Campbell, Ky.; Katterbach, Germany; Fort Rucker, Ala.; Hunter Army Airfield, Ga.; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.; and Fort Bragg, N.C. He also served on two deployments to Iraq, two to Afghanistan, and one to Kosovo for Operation Joint Guardian. His education includes a series of military courses and a master’s degree in science with a concentration in performance improvement from Grantham University.

“It was an honor to serve in the intellectual capital of the Army. I am going to miss the landscapes, the historical buildings, the houses, the monuments, but most of all, I’ll miss the people,” Shearer said.

Incoming Medical Department Activity Sgt. Maj. Dagoberto Chapa, right, delivers remarks during his change of responsibility ceremony with outgoing MEDDAC Sgt. Maj. Jay Shearer March 31 at Frontier Chapel. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Shearer thanked the MAHC team, friends and family for their support during his service. Shearer began serving at MAHC in September of 2020. He is retiring after 27 years of military service.

Shearer said in his absence, he wants his team to remember “the great job we’ve done during tough times… during a COVID environment…and to still be able to do (everything) for the community, the warfighters, the retirees and the beneficiaries.”