Army University

Army University recognized the achievements of faculty members in a ceremony April 4 at the Lewis and Clark Center. Maj. Gen. Donn H. Hill, deputy commanding general-Education for the Combined Arms Center and provost of the Army University, and Dr. Jack Kem, chief academic officer of Army University and dean of Academics for the Command and General Staff College, presented the awards.

First to be recognized were Army University’s faculty authors. The Golden Pen ceremony recognizes staff and faculty for research and scholarship. Publishing is an important aspect of lifelong leader learning, it demonstrates the personal effort involved in research and a desire to collaborate and share new ideas and perspectives. Awards were presented for work published or accepted for publication during academic year 2020-21.

Awards were presented in three categories: Golden Pen, Silver Pen and Bronze Pen.

The Golden Pen Certificate is presented in recognition of publishing books or a book-length series of articles.

Four instructors received Golden Pens: Dr. Jonathan A. Abel, Depart of Military History, translator and annotator, “Guibert’s General Essay on Tactics,” Brill, December 2021.; Dr. Anthony E. Carlson, School of Advanced Military Studies, co-author, “The Other Face of Battle: America’s Forgotten Wars and the Experience of Combat,” Oxford University Press, June 2021; Dr. Mahir J. Ibrahimov, Cultural and Area Studies Office, “Across Cultures and Empires: An Immigrant’s Odyssey from the Soviet Army to the U.S. War in Iraq and American Citizenship,” University Press of Kansas, June 2021; and Dr. William H. Kautt, DMH, “Arming the Irish Revolution: Gunrunning and Arms Smuggling, 1911 – 1922,” University Press of Kansas, October 2021.

The Silver Pen Certificate is awarded for significant articles or chapters of a book.

Receiving Silver Pen Certificates were: Lt. Col. Mark J. Balboni, Department of Distance Learning; Dr. Paul E. Berg, Department of Tactics; Lt. Col. Jerry V. Drew II, Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations; Dr. Thomas E. Hanson, SAMS; Dr. Andrew S. Harvey, DDE; Dr. John D. Hosler, DMH; Ibrahimov; Lt. Col. Nathan A. Jennings, DMH; Lee O. Lacy, DDE; Dr. Richard A. McConnell, DTAC; Dr. Allyson D. McNitt, Army University Press; Robert J. Rielly, Department of Command and Leadership; Lt. Col. Matthew R. Thom, DTAC; Dwayne K. Wagner, DJIMO; and Dr. Thomas E. Ward II, Department of Sustainment and Force Management.

The Bronze Pen Certificate recognizes short articles, encyclopedia entries, book reviews, opinion/editorial pieces, letters to the editor or bodies of work.

The following faculty members received Bronze Pen Certificates: Brian D. Allen, DJIMO; Dr. David A. Anderson, DJIMO; Berg; Sgt. Maj. James L. Campbell, U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy; Kirby A. Hanson, DDE; Thomas Hanson; Hosler; Ibrahimov; Lt. Col. Carl P. Johnson, DJIMO; Lacy; Mark V. Montesclaros, DJIMO; Ronald T. Staver, DDE; and Ward.

The CGSC Educator of the Year Program recognizes teaching excellence among the faculty members of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Each school or teaching department nominates its outstanding uniformed and civilian instructors as the CGSC Educators of the Year, taking into account classroom observations and student feedback. The CGSC Educators of the Year become the college’s nominees to the TRADOC Educator of the Year Program.

In recognition of being selected as CGSC’s 2022 Civilian and Military Educators of the Year, Jim Greer, SAMS, and Lt. Col. Tim Tyner, DJIMO, each received a chair from the Command and General Staff College Foundation.

The final recognition was for the current CGSC academic chairs.

Academic chairs provide a prestigious and visible means of recognizing faculty members. Honorary chairs recognize faculty who distinguish themselves through outstanding teaching, scholarship, research or other academic service in support of the college education, research and outreach mission.

The academic chairs are: Dr. Matthew Broaddus, Major General Fox Connor Chair of Leadership Studies; Dr. Shawn Cupp, Lieutenant General Joseph M. Heiser Jr. Chair of Logistics Studies; Dr. Richard Faulkner, Major General William A. Stofft Chair for Historical Research; Dr. Phillip Pattee, General William Eldridge Odom Chair of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Studies; Candy Smith, General George S. Patton Jr. Chair of Tactical Studies; and Dr. Bruce Stanley, General J. Lawton Collins Chair of Military Studies.